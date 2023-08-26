The students of the University of Ibadan have shared their reactions following the increase in the accommodation fee for the session starting 21st August 2023.

The new accommodation price regime shows that students who used to pay N30,000 will now pay the sum of N45,000. At the same time, freshmen in Alexander Brown Halls would have to pay N60,000, which is higher than what it used to be.

Some students who spoke with Nigerian Tribune were critical about the increase in accommodation fees, noting that the fee hike is not commensurate with the living conditions offered by the halls of residence.

Lifted, who resides in Awo Hall, said: “It is an outrageous step and highly uncalled for. We cannot see any renovations or reconstruction done in the hostels.

“The buildings are still the same old buildings with the conditions we left them, so we see no reason as to why the fee was increased.”

Tope, a Tedder Hall resident, said, “Well, I would like to say that the hike is not worth it. There is no improvement in the standard of living in the hostel. Paying 45k for a hostel without good toilets is like extortion. Nonetheless, we have got to pay for it, lol.”

Also reacting to the situation, a Zikite, Tolu, describes the fee hike as extortion, noting “the price discrepancies without a difference in the quality of service to freshers and Staylites appear to be extortion, exploitation with no justifiable cause. Toilet condition, accessibility to light and water are erratic at crucial times”.

The state of facilities in the hostel, the windows and nets are badly damaged, which increases the risk of Malaria.”

Recall that after the announcement by UI management to commence a new session on Monday, 21st of August 2023, students who spoke with Nigerian Tribune worry that the potential cost of returning to campus might be unbearable.

