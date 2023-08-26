The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has embarked on exploratory discussions with the development agencies of France and Germany to propel job creation and boost farmers’ productivity in the Niger Delta region.

Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, led a high-level delegation on a two-day visit to the French Development Agency (AFD) and the German Development Agency (GIZ) offices in Abuja.

The move is driven by the commitment of the current management of the interventionist agency to advance sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.

The French Development Agency, or AFD, is a public institution that implements France’s policy for international development and cooperation, operating across more than 100 countries globally, including Nigeria. The AFD has been actively engaged in Nigeria since 2008, establishing itself as a pivotal partner.

Its support spans various sectors, including financing the low-carbon energy transition, urban development, economic diversification, and agricultural enhancement.

Similarly, the German Development Agency (GIZ) is a public-benefit federal enterprise committed to sustainable development and international cooperation. With a presence in over 120 countries.

GIZ has been actively engaged in Nigeria since 1974, operating through its country office in Abuja. The agency’s work in Nigeria spans various sectors, including economic development and employment, security, reconstruction, and peace, as well as governance and democracy.

During the visit, the NDDC boss highlighted the commission’s eagerness to explore innovative funding mechanisms and secure technical expertise for impactful projects.

He emphasised the Commission’s intention to leverage international best practices and ingenious solutions to effectively address the developmental challenges prevailing in the Niger Delta.

He stated, “The Niger Delta Development Commission is unwavering in its pursuit of sustainable development within the region.”

“Our collaborative endeavours with esteemed partners like GIZ and the French Development Agency amplify our collective ability to bring about positive and enduring change.”





Earlier, the AFD Country Director in Nigeria, Mr Xavier Muron, told the NDDC delegation that the agency is a development partner that gives a higher priority to supporting projects and programmes that pertain to climate change mitigation.

In a similar vein, the GIZ Country Director, Dr Markus Wagner, said there were huge areas of opportunity for the NDDC to partner with the German Development Agency, including vocational training, helping farmers improve productivity, and technical support to enable farmers to tap the growing market for African fresh foods.

The discussions, which engaged representatives from both agencies, were described by Dr. Ogbuku as fruitful.

“The discussions focused on avenues for collaboration that would synergize the expertise and assets of all entities involved.

The collaborative endeavours centre on effectively addressing the diverse challenges confronting the Niger Delta while expediting sustainable development across pivotal sectors”, he assured.

Accompanying Dr Ogbuku were the NDDC Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Major General Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd. ), the Executive Director of Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola, an expert in partnerships, Dr. Uche Igwe, and several Directors from the NDDC.

