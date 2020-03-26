UI set for AACI anti-corruption professional certificate training programme

The University of Ibadan, through the Department of Adult Education, has put in place all the necessary mechanism and strategic plan to commence the American Anti- Corruption Institute( AACI)’s certificate training in the country.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Idowu Olayinka declared that University had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute, based in the United State of America, a few years ago to introduce the Anti-corruption education to Nigerian students and the general public at large, in the county through the university.

While welcoming the President of the Institute, Mr Burke L. File and his entourage to the campus during the official launching of the initiative, held recently, Professor Olayinka stated that the impact of Anti-corruption education on students has become inevitable in the course of addressing the plague of corruption and its consequences on the economic growth and development of our nation.

According to him, no meaningful sustainable development t goals can be achieved in the face of corrupt practices, which he said informed the support the university authority gave the programme to be taught in the institution. He commended the institute for bringing the programme to Nigeria, as he pledged a conducive learning and study environment for the course to thrive in the university.

Speaking in the same vein, the President of the institute, Mr File and the Senior Director of the Institute for Middle East and Africa, Mr Mike Mosoud, asserted that it was high time the knowledge of anti-corruption education is impacted on students at the classroom level for the future of the nation.

“For good governance, transparency and accountability assurance, anti-corruption education, a professional programme is essential for African student’s t to produce a better nation and transform their world. It is expected of Nigerian students to pass through the professional training programme for their character-building process”, they said.

Also speaking on the occasion, the Strategic Partner for the Institute in Nigeria, Dr Oluwole Fagbayide, declared that AACI is an international Professional body with a mandate to train people on anti-corruption education and issued certificate for the participants after the completion of the training programme and examinations.

According to him, the process is ongoing to organize a 5 –day review course and examination for the award of Certified Anti- Corruption Manager, a professional Qualification (CACM) by the Institute, in collaboration with the Department of Adult Education, University of Ibadan for the lecturers in the institution.

After which the CACM will join the institute to train the students and other participants for another Certified Anti- Corruption FELLOW(CACF). “These professional certificates will be issued by the Institute in the United State of America.

The examination will be online; a distance learning programme. The certificate is tenable globally,” he said. These days organisations in different sectors are demanding for this certificate as evidence of good character.

Corruptions must be dealt with even among our young ones to safe the future of the nation,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE