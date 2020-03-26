COVID-19: NSCDC deploys 250 officers to enforce govt directive in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) has deployed no fewer than 250 personnel to enforce the ban on the public gathering of not more than 20 across local government areas in Ekiti State.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Tolulope Afolabi, the personnel would be drawn from the Crisis Management Department which includes Disaster Management and Medical Units.

He explained that the NSCDC act 2007 empowered the corps to join in the maintenance of law and order in the society, advising residents to obey the directives of government on public gathering towards ending the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

” The personnel will be drawn from the Crisis Management Department which includes Disaster Management and Medical Units respectively and will work pari passu with National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Humanitarian Task Force in Ekiti State Health Sector for the purpose of Surveillance, Response and Enforcement of safety rules and laws.

” The deployment will cover all the 16 Local Governments in the State and the 250 personnel will be part of the 9,500 sourced nationwide from the Corps as each State Command are expected to replicate the number.

” The State Commandant Solomon Iyamu enjoined the general public to heed to the advice and directives of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Spiritual as well as Community leaders as regards social distancing, washing of hands with soap and water or use of hand sanitizers, and avoid public gatherings in order to curb the spread of the virus.

” He equally emphasised the need for synergy among sister agencies to achieve the same result of protection and securing lives and property of the citizenry. He equally prayed for God’s intervention in this trying time,” the statement reads.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE