Bauchi Police confirms kidnap of Elder brother of Bauchi governor 

Several hours later, Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of Yaya Adamu Duguri, Elder brother of Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

In a three-paragraph press release signed by PPRO of the command, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, the Police Command stated that Yaya Adamu Duguri was actually kidnapped on Wednesday by four armed men who accosted him at Unguwar Jaki within the metropolis.

The release further contained that Yaya Adamu Duguri was in the area to see his tailor at about 7.30 pm when he was kidnapped by the gunmen.

The release reads: “Good afternoon colleagues. With regards to the inquiries about the kidnapping incident of an elder brother to H.E the Governor of Bauchi State”.

“From the report available to the Command, the incident took place yesterday, Wednesday 25/03/2020 at about 1920hrs. He was kidnapped in Unguwar Jaki area of Bauchi metropolis at a tailoring shop by four unknown gunmen all armed with AK47 rifles who took him to an unknown destination”, it further reads.

The release concluded that “Efforts are on top gear to rescue the victim”.

It will be recalled that the State Police Command had kept mute over the incidence when Journalists made contact to get the official reaction of the kidnap yesterday evening.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

