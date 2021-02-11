UI inducts 65 pharmacists

THE University of Ibadan (UI) has inducted 65 new pharmacists into Nigeria’s health workforce with an injunction to be good ambassadors of the university and contribute to the nation’s healthcare development.

UI’s acting Vice chancellor, Professor Babatunde Ekanola, speaking at the 34th induction ceremony of the university’s Faculty of Pharmacy, said they should be determined to ensure they excel in the profession

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, Mrs Olatokunbo Fagbemi, in a keynote address at the induction ceremony, urged them to ensure they are always useful and employable.

She said “managing the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine has made us all even more relevant as pharmacist.”

Mrs Fagbemi, however, urged them to think hard before taking the next steps, define their strategic success position, continuously develop and invest in themselves, be ready to be of service always and be available to benefit from opportunities life throws at them.

Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Mr Elijah Mohammed said the council frowns at professional misconduct in its entirety and so any form of misconduct by any pharmacist will be investigated and such may be deregistered if found culpable.

Mr Mohammed, represented by the PCN’s South West zonal director, Mrs Yejide Oseni then urged pharmacists to be at the frontline curtailing the spread and work assiduously towards ensuring that Nigeria and indeed the world are certified COVID-19 free.

Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, Professor Toyin Odeku, while applauding them on the completion of their pharmacy training, said the approved Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) programme was to commence in the university in the 2019/2020 academic session.

According to Professor Odeku, the faculty had been involved in the training of pharmacists for almost 40 years and its graduates are excelling in their practice all over the world, urging them to join the faculty alumni to contribute to the development of the faculty and the university.

