Uduaghan’s family announces the arrival of their new baby boy

Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, the Alema of the Warri Kingdom and Kogi central senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Mrs Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has announced the arrival of a new baby boy into the family.

Chief Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, who disclosed this to Tribune online in a telephone message said she gave birth to the baby boy last Wednesday.

“I and my husband, Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan are very happy for the blessing of a bouncing baby boy.

“We thanked God Almighty for this blessing. We are full of gratitude and thanks to God.

“To God be the glory. Our son was born 3 days ago. This is him with my husband Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, Alema of Warri Kingdom.

