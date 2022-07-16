8 arrested over attack on Tinubu’s convoy as police hunt sponsor

Eight persons suspected to have taken part in the attack on the convoy of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC), Bola Tinubu have been arrested by policemen from the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan.

The police also revealed that the attack on Tinubu’s convoy was sponsored by a person whose identity was not disclosed and has also reportedly been on the run.

Tribune Online also gathered that the police are on the trail of the mastermind of the attack which occured on the island of Lagos State.

Some journalists were injured during the welcome back ceremony for Tinubu which was organized by some members of the party after his victory at the primaries in Abuja.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, comprising Lagos and Ogun States, Mr. Bode Adeleke told newsmen that the suspects confessed to be cult members.

The AIG who was represented by image maker in charge of Zone 2 Police Command, Hauwa Idris during a parade of suspected criminals said, “It would be recalled that recently, the convoy of Tinubu, was attacked by some hoodlums where some members of his press crew were injured and some of the suspects have been arrested in connection to the attack.

“The incident occured at noon on June 19, 2022. The press convoy was attacked and this was sponsored by someone who we wouldn’t mention his name until he is in the police custody.”

According to Idris, the principal suspect would soon be arrested as the Force has stepped up manhunt for the mastermind of the attack.

The police AIG said “Following investigations, the suspects were arrested and they all confessed to have committed the crime.”

“They mentioned the mastermind and the sponsor’s name. They also belong to various cult fraternities,” the zone 2 Police boss added.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

