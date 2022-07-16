#OsunDecides2022: Deputy governor, Gboyega Alabi votes, confident of victory

Latest News
By Bioluwatife Akinyemi, Oluwole Ige and Adeolu Adeyemo

Osun State Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Olugboyega Alabi has cast his votes in the governorship election.

Alabi and his wife Oyefunke voted in his polling unit at 10:43 am in Unit 7, Ward 6, Baptist Day School 1, Ikire in Irewole LGA.

While expressing confidence in his party’s victory at the poll, he also commended INEC in their operations.

Describing the election process, he said: “INEC has done the best. The turnout is commendable. They have been here since 8:00 am to perform their civic duty. People now believe they have a stake in governance. I as well thank the security operatives. They have been doing a wonderful job.”

Speaking about his expectation, he simply said, “I’m winning the election.”

