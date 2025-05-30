Uche Nwosu commends Immigration officer for arresting suspected kidnapper, ritualist

The President of the Ugwumba Leadership Centre for Africa, Uche Nwosu, has commended Prince Orji Ugochukwu, a Nigeria Immigration Service official, for his role in apprehending Mr. Levi Obu, an alleged kidnapper and ritualist.

Nwosu announced a donation of N1 million to Prince Ugochukwu as a token of appreciation for his bravery and integrity. “I wish to commend Prince Orji Ugochukwu… for refusing the mouth-watering offer of 10 million naira from the suspect,” Nwosu said.

The alleged kidnapper, known for his flamboyant lifestyle, was arrested in Enugu State. Nwosu praised Prince Ugochukwu’s act of patriotism, saying it was “worthy of emulation by all other public servants in the security sector in Nigeria.”

Nwosu also congratulated the leadership of the Nigeria Immigration Service for raising a young man like Prince Ugochukwu, who demonstrated exceptional service to the country. “Together, we shall build a great country we shall all be proud of…. God bless Nigeria!” Nwosu added.

The Ugwumba Leadership Centre for Africa’s gesture is seen as a recognition of the importance of integrity and bravery in public service. Prince Ugochukwu’s actions have set a high standard for others in the security sector to follow.

