‘Ask your govs what they’ve done too’ — APC Chieftain tells Nigerians

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Ambassador Abayomi Mumuni has advised Nigerians to demand accountability from their governors and other elected public office holders instead of focusing only on President Bola Tinubu.

The APC chieftain made this declaration while assessing the two years tenure of President Bola Tinubu.

Mumuni in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar advised Nigerians to engage their governors, senators and other elected officials too.

The APC chieftain who said that while it is crucial to hold Tinubu accountable for his policies and decisions, it is also important to also direct scrutiny towards the leaders who serve at the state and local levels.

Mumuni while speaking further maintained that governors and legislators play a pivotal role in shaping the well-being of our communities, and it is essential for us to thoroughly examine their performance and commitment to their constituents

“Reflection on the President’s Two-Year Anniversary and the Importance of Accountability at All Levels of Government:

“Fellow Nigerians. As we mark two years since the inauguration of our President, I have taken the time to reflect on the myriad of commentaries—both commendatory and critical—that have emerged in recent days. It is evident that the range of opinions regarding the administration’s performance is vast, capturing the good, the bad, and the ugly.

“While it is crucial to hold our President accountable for his policies and decisions, I urge all Nigerians to also direct scrutiny towards the leaders who serve at the state and local levels. Governors and legislators play a pivotal role in shaping the well-being of our communities, and it is essential for us to thoroughly examine their performance and commitment to their constituents.

“It is unfortunate that the general discourse often overlooks the significant power dynamics between the federal and state governments. Citizens often hold the President accountable for all challenges faced in our society, neglecting the responsibilities of state governors and local legislators.

“Each level of government has its duties, mandates, and responsibilities, and it is incumbent upon us, the citizens, to demand equal accountability from all our elected officials.

“To foster meaningful dialogue and positive change, I encourage Nigerians to ask pertinent questions regarding governance in their respective states. What measures have been implemented by your governor to improve healthcare, education, and infrastructure? How effectively are your legislators advocating for policies that benefit your communities? These are the inquiries we need to direct towards our local representatives.

“By holding our state leaders accountable, we can create a more comprehensive and constructive narrative about our nation’s governance. It is only through collective scrutiny of all levels of leadership that we can pave the way for genuine progress and development.

“As we celebrate this anniversary, let us not forget that our democracy thrives on participation, dialogue, and accountability. I urge all Nigerians to engage actively in discussions about governance, ensuring that our voices are heard and that we demand excellence from all who hold public office.

“Together, let us work towards a Nigeria where every leader is held to the highest standards of accountability, fostering a nation that truly reflects the will and well-being of its people”.

