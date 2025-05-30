Police nab suspect, recover vandalised power cables in Sokoto community

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against vandalism, the Sokoto State Police Command has arrested a suspect and recovered a large quantity of stolen aluminium conductor wires during a late-night patrol in Gada Local Government Area.

A statement made available to newsmen on Friday by the spokesman of the command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, said the arrest was made on the night of 26th May 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., when officers from the Gada Police Division intercepted a suspicious Golf vehicle during a routine patrol.

A search of the vehicle revealed a cache of vandalised aluminium conductor wires believed to have been stolen from public infrastructure. The driver, identified as 45-year-old Bello Namakkah of Illela town, was immediately taken into custody. Upon interrogation, Namakkah reportedly confessed to collaborating with one Abu Sabo, also of Illela, in the theft and vandalism operation.

Namakkah has been formally charged with criminal conspiracy, mischief, and theft. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for his accomplice, who remains at large.

Commenting on the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, described the incident as a serious case of economic sabotage.

“Vandalism of public infrastructure is a severe economic sabotage and a security threat. This underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding critical national assets. We assure the public that those found culpable will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The Police Command reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards vandalism and called for increased public vigilance. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity in their communities.

“See something, say something, and the police will do something,” said the Police Public Relations Officer in a statement on behalf of the Commissioner.

He reaffirmed the command’s dedication to protecting the lives and property of all citizens through proactive policing, community collaboration, and firm enforcement of the law.

