Uberon Aroy’s ‘My Sweet Girl’ debuts number 2 on iTunes chart

Entertainment
By Segun Adebayo
Uberon Aroy
The new year seems to be starting on a good footing for Nigerian singer, Uberon Aroy, as his new single has debuted at number two on the iTunes charts.
The versatile reggae singer has worked his way from humble beginnings in his hometown of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria to become an internationally in-demand success story.
Speaking about what sets him apart from the others, the singer said his electric vocal style and unique voice will always give him the edge over his peers.
After several years with multiple releases that never made it to the main streams, 2023 looks promising for the Lion sound boss and frontman as his 2022 single becomes a hit overnight.
 Debuting on the official iTunes Nigeria top 100 songs at No.2, the singer said this is a sign that reggae music lives and can still sell over afrobeat, adding that My Sweet Girl will take his game to new heights.


The artist who is set to take 2023 by storm has already proven his readiness by shocking the industry with a sudden and unpredictable emergence in the mainstream as he is currently one of the most talked-about and sorted musicians in Nigeria.
The “Rasta Man” is who doubles as an electrical  engineer and has worked with various l
local and international engineering firms and also an engineering consultant for some local engineering firms in Nigeria.

