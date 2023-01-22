Peter Obi has no serious relationship with Labour Party – APC NWC

The All Progressives Congress, National Working Committee has dismissed former Anambra State Governor and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as an election merchant who has no affinity with Labour movement in the country.

The National Vice Chairman, North West of the party, Salihu Lukman made the claim at the weekend in a statement.

Lukman who recalled the LP Candidate’s previous romance with the All Progressives Grand Alliance, his defection to the People’s Democratic Party and his sudden movement to the LP noted that there is no ideological standpoint to Obi’s politics but how to use a platform to win election.

He said: “In terms of the person of Mr. Peter Obi, so far, his characteristics is that of a typical Nigerian politician who is more of an election merchant presenting himself every four years for election, even if it means changing political party.

“Being an election merchant connotes obvious lack of commitment and discipline to be loyal to any political party. This partly explains why Mr. Obi moved from All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and now LP between 2015 and now.

“What is the guarantee that his candidature of LP also bears a commitment to develop the LP and get it to overcome all its challenges? Noting that it is a public knowledge that LP has been embroiled in leadership crisis, how is Mr. Obi using his campaign to negotiate the resolution of LP crisis. From a distant point of view, Mr. Obi is in fact indifferent to the crisis facing LP.

“Beyond being indifferent, Mr. Obi is clearly alien to any ideological standpoint that can bring him close to the working class, which is the primary constituency of LP. Some of us are privileged to have been intellectually and organically connected to that constituency. In fact, I am privileged to have managed the project which conceived and facilitated the initial negotiation between Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its partners, notably civil society, which produced the LP in 2003.

“While it is important to recognise the legitimate disappointment of Nigerians with our leaders and the state of the nation, it will remain a fallacy to imagine that a simple choice of a typical election merchant can resolve Nigeria’s challenges. ”

He maintained that both the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso share same characteristics of changing political platforms..

“Not just Peter Obi, any other politician with the characteristics of changing political parties for the purpose of contesting elections, such a person is not what Nigeria need today. Without prejudice to my respect for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, they are both in the same category with Mr. Obi. Alhaji Atiku has been either a Presidential candidate or aspirant in every election in different parties since 2007. Sen. Kwankwaso has moved from PDP to APC, back to PDP between 2015 and 2019, before finally forming New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in 2022 and present himself as the Presidential candidate of the party for 2023 election.”

The APC chieftain submitted that Tinubu is the only contestant who together with other leaders of APC envisioned the political roadmap for the defeat of PDP.





“The emergence of Asiwaju as the Presidential candidate of APC was the product of open internal contest in APC. Unlike most of the Presidential candidates of the other opposition parties, Asiwaju was not a product of imposition. It can also be argued that Alhaji Atiku also won PDP primary. However, the difference between Asiwaju and Alh. Atiku is the ability to successful negotiate and win the support of other party leaders who contested against him. Today, all those who contested against Asiwaju in APC are working for his victory.

“Many of us in APC are supporting Asiwaju as part of our ongoing campaign to continue to build the APC as a progressive party, capable of producing accountable elected representatives at all levels. We do so with full confidence that Asiwaju will build on the legacy of President Buhari, which also include respecting internal debate and contestation within the APC. APC is the only party today in Nigeria that permit internal debate and contestations.”