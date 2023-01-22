2023: APC has nothing to offer Nigeria anymore — ex-Ondo deputy governor, Ajayi

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo state and the Ondo South Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election, Agboola Ajayi, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a dead political party with nothing to offer Nigerians again.

Ajayi who stated this during the Ondo South Senatorial District PDP Campaign Flag Off, held in Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, said APC has lost its political relevance, saying only those who wanted Nigerians to suffer again would allow APC to come back to power in 2023.

According to him, the ruling APC government has failed the nation, noting that the people of the country had suffered a lot under the APC, both at the federal and states level, hence the need to vote them out in the next month’s general elections.

He said, “Our people are tired of APC government, and we are not worried about the issue of vote buying because it won’t work at all in Ondo South Senatorial District. Our people are resolute and ready to vote out APC.

“We all know that Ondo South is for PDP, our people are not going to compromise their integrity and rights and they are ready to vote for all PDP candidates in all elections.

“We know the problem of our Senatorial District, the major problem is electricity and God will use us to settle the issue. If we vote for PDP, just give us six months we can assure you that the electricity will be restored in all the affected areas.

“The 132 KVA substation in Okitipupa, I was the one that brought it when I was the deputy governor but things were not going on well since we have left the government. But I want to assure the entire Ondo South Senatorial District people that we will complete the work and make sure that there is electricity. We are going to Abuja to represent you well.”

He, however, solicited the support of the Ondo South electorate to vote massively for PDP in the February 25, general polls.

While speaking, the former Deputy National Vice Chairman of the party, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, said, “we are one single family, indivisible, united, we are moving ahead to win this election because the last seven and half APC government has been very tragic experience for the people of Nigeria.

“The Ondo South Senatorial District known for PDP and we are going to prove it this time around. This is the beginning of victory for PDP in Ondo South and Nigeria as a whole.”





The former Commissioner for Information in the state, John Ola Mafo said the mission of the party was to pull down the wall of the ruling APC corruption in the country and rescue Nigerians from poverty.

Mafo, therefore, urged people of the Senatorial District to vote massively for the party in the next month’s election.

According to him, the presidential candidate of the party Atiku Abubakar, his vice, and all the candidates in the country had the capacity, integrity and track records to rescue the country.

The PDP campaign flag-off in the Southern Senatorial district had the party leaders, members and supporters from all the six local governments that made up the senatorial district in attendance.