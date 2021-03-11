UBE Act amendment is our priority, says reps member

Education
By Tunbosun Ogundare | Lagos                 
Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Professor Julius Ihonvbere has assured Nigerians that the House would not delay the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act Amendment Bill unnecessarily.

The bill which is currently at the committee stage is seeking an extension of free and compulsory education from nine to 12 years to cover senior secondary school.

It is also seeking an increase in basic education funding and promotion of gender-responsive learning, among others.

Professor Ihonvbere gave the assurance at a recent meeting with a delegation of the #AmendUBEAct Coalition at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The coalition comprises Invictus Africa, Malala Fund, PLAN International Nigeria and Save the Children as well as YouthHubAfrica.

The legislative parley according to a statement by the coalition is part of the wider Malala Fund COVID-19 campaign strategy, aimed at ensuring more gender-responsive legislation and plan for the recovery phase of the pandemic in Nigeria.

The lawmaker, who also declared  commitment to free, safe and gender-responsive basic education, pointed out the grave consequences of the huge out-of-school children on the country’s quest for sustainable human and economic development.

Professor Ihonvbere said he was particularly concerned about basic education, and therefore would do all humanly possible to move this level of education to appreciable heights.

He noted that though students’ enrolment in schools is increasing in the country, their retention especially of the girl-child decreases as they move to higher classes, adding that this trend should be reversed.

 

