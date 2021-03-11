Federal Poly Bida  inaugurates N1bn projects

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Bida, Dr Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi has lauded the Federal Government and the Federal Ministry of Education for approving seven newly completed projects estimated at about N1 billion to the Bida campus of the Institution through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFund) intervention.

The rector made the commendation during the inauguration of the multi-million naira projects at the polytechnic.

Dr Dzukogi noted that about five projects were sponsored byTetFund while two others were executed through internally generated revenue (IGR) to provide an enabling atmosphere for teaching and learning for lecturers as well as students of the institution.

He explained that the projects comprise two-storey administrative complex executed at N186, 271, 312. 50 and a complex of lecture theatres with staff offices put at N133, 075, 228. 25.

Others, according to Dzukogi, are a 500-seater capacity Computer Based Test Centre (CBT) executed at N201, 575, 036.80 and the School of Environmental Studies new complex constructed at N179, 269, 036. 80 bringing the value of the projects executed to N926139, 472, among others.

His word: “We also purchased a water tanker to alleviate water scarcity on the campus of the polytechnic and 10 numbered tricycles procured through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) and an Asphalt road linking the Library junction of the School of Agricultural Technology and the Mass Communications Department were funded through IGR.

“I must thank the management team for ensuring that from the limited resources competing for attention within the coffers of the IGR, we are able to complement the efforts of the TetFunD.”