TY Danjuma Foundation pledges to ensure peace in Benue communities ravaged by herdsmen crisis

Victim Support Fund on Thursday distributed food items to over 1,000 internally displaced persons, (IDPs) in Naka, Gwer West local government area of the state.

This is just as the foundation owned by the retired Lt Gen Theophilus Danjuma, one-time Minister of Defense promised to continue with peacekeeping and building mechanism in communities ravaged by herdsmen attacks in Benue State.

Items distributed at Naka include beans, rice, garri, vegetable oil, sugar as well as hygiene kits and school bags.

Making the distribution on behalf of Danjuma, Chairperson VSF Benue State Emergency Support Program Mrs Toyosi Akere-Ogunsiji, said they will also donate 500 shelter camps in addition to 2.5 powered inverters to the IDP camp in Ortese, Guma local government area as well equipped ambulances to all the seven communities in eight local areas it is intervening.

She also said beyond the tangible donation of food items, VSF is concerned about the health of the victims hence, they will commence the launch of psychosocial and mental wellness programs for the many of the IDPs who have gone through trauma.

“We will partner with health systems in the state to ensure that every week, therapists visit the benefiting communities to teach them to guide their health.

“We are also, going to embark on a conflict sensitivity program as well as data management and analysis for conflict situations like this. We will invite inter-faith institutions to come and intervene.





“We are hoping that at the end of the program in September, all the victims would have returned home to restart their lives gradually because giving people food is not sustainable but if they are able to return to their community and farm, we would have set a system for their economic survival,” Mrs Ogunsiji stated.