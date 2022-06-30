Gombe gov restates commitment to contain animal diseases, boost livestock production, trade

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has restated his administration’s commitment to ensuring self-sufficiency and sustainable food security through agriculture and livestock production for the overall improvement in the socio-economic status of the citizenry, especially rural dwellers that are predominantly farmers.

He stated this at the flag-off of the 2022 mass vaccination campaign against transboundary animal diseases for the North-East Zone at Dadinkowa, Gombe State.

The targeted diseases include contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, (CBPPV), foot and mouth disease (FMDV), Pest Des Petits Ruminants (PPRV) and Newcastle disease (ND) among others.

Governor Inuwa noted that the diseases have a high mortality rate and are easily contagious with the potential to spread rapidly, thereby causing socio-economic and public health consequences in the states and the nation in general.

He explained that his administration’s efforts are geared toward the eradication of these diseases through a massive annual vaccination campaign to contain the livestock diseases and achieve herd immunity for prevention and possible eradication.

The Governor noted that the occasion demonstrates the government’s commitment to boosting animals’ health, and production as well as preventing setbacks in livestock management by control of Trans-Boundary Animal Diseases (TAD).

“The targeted diseases include contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, (CBPPV), foot and mouth disease (FMDV), Pest Des Petits Ruminants (PPRV) and Newcastle disease (ND) among others. Let me, therefore, assure you of our commitment to sustaining this campaign for the general improvement of livestock production in the state and across the region. To reduce the impact of these diseases on our peasant pastoralist, this administration, despite the scarcity of funds has procured enough vaccines and other veterinary equipment for the vaccination exercise”.

Governor Inuwa assured of his administration’s commitment to agricultural development especially the livestock sector, being one of the mainstays for livelihood and economic emancipation of the people in the North-East Zone, saying “Our desire is to transform the livestock sub-sector in Gombe State”.

He said in order to achieve improvement in livestock production, the Gombe State Government has keyed into the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) as well as the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) project of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development which are aimed at improving livestock production and curbing farmers/herders clashes.





“Also, we are committed to ensuring self-sufficiency and sustainable food security, stimulating exports of livestock and livestock products as well as creating wealth and job opportunities”.

He commended the effort of the Federal Government through its National Livestock Transformation Plan towards controlling animal diseases across the nation and therefore called on all the States in the North East Sub-region to join hands in the battle, as animal disease control is a collective responsibility.

He noted that the synergy will go a long way in enhancing livestock production in the zone thereby improving the socio-economic status of our rural dwellers that are predominantly farmers.

The Governor equally appealed to stakeholders to join hands with the various State Governments to ensure the success of the exercise.

“I call on the Local Governments, Traditional Rulers, Miyetti Allah Cattle Rearers Association, Gam Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Livestock owners and the general public to give the veterinary staff full cooperation and support to ensure the success of the exercise”.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed hope that the exercise will galvanize livestock farmers to rededicate themselves to the development of the livestock sub-sector thereby improving livestock production in Gombe State, the North East Zone and the nation as a whole.

He said his administration would continue to align its agricultural policies and programmes with those of the Federal Government’s agenda on transforming the agricultural sector.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Mahmood who underscored the importance of livestock to the economic development of the country, assured that his Ministry will continue to partner with State Governments in order to address transboundary animal diseases.

Represented by a Director in the ministry, Dr Maimuna Abdullahi Habib, the Minister called on Nigerians to take the exercise as a call to national service.

The minister said the country bursts of huge livestock population spread across the six geopolitical zones, noting that ” the full potentials of these animals and the attendant socio-economic benefits they provide cannot be guaranteed unless they are in a state of good health which can only be achieved through vaccination diseases “.

Earlier speaking, the Gombe State Commissioner of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Hon. Muhammad Magaji said the control of transboundary animal diseases has led to a low level of mortality among ruminants leading to high productivity and an increase in the economy of households in the State and the nation at large.

The Gombe State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Modibbo Yahaya, in his remarks, noted that since the creation of Gombe State no Governor has consistently performed Animal vaccination in the last 3 years like Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

He said the successful implementation of the annual vaccination programme will ensure quality meat and milk sufficiency as well as wealth creation by improving productivity, ensuring food security and animal development.

He thanked Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development for facilitating the construction of some critical infrastructure at the Wawa-Zange grazing reserve.

He however appealed to the Government to Commission the facility for the use of herders and non-herders alike as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

