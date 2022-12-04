Two robbery, murder suspects die in gun battle with police in Delta

Two robbery and murder suspects have reportedly died during a gun duel with operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

It was gathered that on December 2, 2022, the DPO of Ovwian Aladja, in Udu Local Government Area of the state, CSP Aliyu Shaba, went after two members of the dreaded “Momotimi” gang in a Beer Parlour at Opete community in Owvain Aladja, Udu.

The police operatives, on getting to the scene, engaged the duo of 29-year-old Gift Famous also known as “BOBONE” and 25-year-old Edafe Friday Onaibe otherwise known as ‘LASLAS 1500’ who had long been on the Command’s wanted list for their criminal exploits in Warri and other parts of the state in a gun battle.

The duo reportedly sustained fatal injuries leading to their death, while being conveyed to the hospital.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, he said the suspects made some startling confessions before they gave up the ghost.

“However, on their way to the hospital, the suspects confessed to several robberies, and assassinations, including the murder of one Douglas Abugu in Ekpan on 18/8/2022, because he took over the position of quarter chairman from him when he (Gift Famous) was in prison, and he could not get back his position when he returned, hence his decision to kill Douglas.

“He also confessed to the murder of one “small doctor” in the same Ekpan axis on 22/8/2022.

“He further revealed that he was responsible for the attempted kidnap/murder of one man (name withheld) in Ekpan, where they shot him in a bid to kidnap him,” he disclosed.

A locally-made single-barrel pistol, one cut-to-size locally-made double-barrel gun, six cartridges and one round of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition were reportedly recovered from the deceased.

Edafe said a manhunt for the other members of the gang was ongoing while quoting the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, as soliciting more support from members of the public, especially in the area of giving timely, credible and useful information to the police on suspicious activities around them.

