Two robbery, murder suspects die in gun battle with police in Delta

Latest News
By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
Two robbery, murder suspects die in gun battle with police in Delta, 3 die in Delta, Gunmen abduct pharmacist in Delta, Gunmen kill three policemen in Delta, strange disease hits Delta school, Police arrest man with N80,000 worth of fake notes at POS outlet in Delta, Suspected mentally-deranged person stabs man to death in Delta, Police nab suspected cultists, Police nab suspected cultists, Collapsed toilet wall kills, Two died others injured, Bayelsa PDP primaries, IPOB's threat to enforce, Gully erosion kills boy, threatens 20 buildings in Delta community, One fatally injured as rival cults clash in Warri, Police rescue 5 underage girls allegedly used as sex slaves in Delta, Manhunt for man, Police raid hotel, arrest four cultists, recover stolen car in Delta, Cult-related attacks claim five lives in Delta community, Police arrest woman for attempting to chop off husband's manhood in Delta, Woman defiles 12-year-old niece with stick for stealing garri, fish in Delta, 2023:  Delta Traditional Rulers Council distances self from proposed monarchs summit, Gunmen reportedly kill army officer in Warri, Gunmen kill vigilante member in Ogwashi Uku over land, Gardener commits suicide in Sapele, Auto crash kills six in Delta, Seven women feign blindness, arrested for child trafficking in Delta, others to death in Delta, Woman arrested for collecting N.4m to pass Nursing student in Delta, mad man burnt alive in Delta, Fleeing armed robbery suspects kill four in Delta, Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: One abducted, another injured, as gunshots rock communities, Eleven kidnapped persons rescued in Delta, Police arrest 35-year-old man for allegedly raping siblings in Delta, Girl escapes as two boys die at Effurun barracks fire incident, Hunter kills 60-year-old man in Delta for setting trap in farm, Four feared killed in Delta communities over land dispute, One kidnap victim rescued, Farmers outline reasons, detention of 14 youths in Delta community, Delta gov orders contractors, Two drown in Warri river, Protest, controversy trail killing of birthday celebrant in Delta, Dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed, 3 feared killed, Ekiugbo, Ihwreko communities, One killed in Delta, Angry tenant stones landlord, Delta residents ignore directive, Community exco swearing-in , Police arrest three cultists in Ogwashi Uku, Youth activities in Oghara suspended, Reactions trail Delta cabinet, Suspected ritualists chop off head, Delta lawmaker condemns abduction, Death toll of mysterious, missing seven-year-old, Woman crushed to death, Car Thief crushes pregnant woman, Unapproved clinic, High tension cable kills man, Delta, Delta Workers accept salary review, alawuru, mysterious disease, cults clash at Ughelli, delsu lecturer, anti-cult commander, Ughelli police, 18-year-old lady in Delta hotel, Ughelli cult shootout, Abducted husband of bank manager, delta robbers, cultists axe delta student, meat seller in sapele, woman in shallow grave, prosecution of killer-cop, Community curses masterminds
Hoodlums attack police,

Two robbery and murder suspects have reportedly died during a gun duel with operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

It was gathered that on December 2, 2022, the DPO of Ovwian Aladja, in Udu Local Government Area of the state, CSP Aliyu Shaba, went after two members of the dreaded “Momotimi” gang in a Beer Parlour at Opete community in Owvain Aladja, Udu.

The police operatives, on getting to the scene, engaged the duo of 29-year-old Gift Famous also known as “BOBONE” and 25-year-old Edafe Friday Onaibe otherwise known as ‘LASLAS 1500’ who had long been on the Command’s wanted list for their criminal exploits in Warri and other parts of the state in a gun battle.

The duo reportedly sustained fatal injuries leading to their death, while being conveyed to the hospital.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, he said the suspects made some startling confessions before they gave up the ghost.

“However, on their way to the hospital, the suspects confessed to several robberies, and assassinations, including the murder of one Douglas Abugu in Ekpan on 18/8/2022, because he took over the position of quarter chairman from him when he (Gift Famous) was in prison, and he could not get back his position when he returned, hence his decision to kill Douglas.

“He also confessed to the murder of one “small doctor” in the same Ekpan axis on 22/8/2022.

“He further revealed that he was responsible for the attempted kidnap/murder of one man (name withheld) in Ekpan, where they shot him in a bid to kidnap him,” he disclosed.

A locally-made single-barrel pistol, one cut-to-size locally-made double-barrel gun, six cartridges and one round of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition were reportedly recovered from the deceased.

Edafe said a manhunt for the other members of the gang was ongoing while quoting the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, as soliciting more support from members of the public, especially in the area of giving timely, credible and useful information to the police on suspicious activities around them.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

Neglect of research fuels development challenges in Nigeria ― TETFund boss

Latest News

Niger police arrest four over invasion senator’s house in Minna

Latest News

Complete ongoing reforms to strengthen ECOWAS, Buhari tells new management

Latest News

Anambra govt commences training of 5000 youths in vocational skills

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More