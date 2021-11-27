Two lovers, one other found dead inside apartment in Ondo

Three people including two lovers have been found dead in their apartment in Aratusi quarters in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo state.

The two lovers, identified as Ojo Akinro and Mary lgwe, and their friend Lamidi Sheriff were found in the toilet where their assailants dumped them after killing them while the main door to the house was locked.

The three people were said to have been murdered by suspected yahoo boys who after killing them locked the door and left the back door opened, leaving their bodies to decompose.

It was gathered that Mary, a nurse who was staying with her boyfriend was pregnant before she was murdered in cold blood.

A source close to the deceased disclosed that the killing might not be unconnected with some dirty deals between Akinro and some internet fraudsters, saying he might have drawn the ire of their killers following irreconcilable differences.

He explained that some of their friends became apprehensive after a series of calls to the phones of all the three victims were not answered and not returned which he described as strange.

He, however, said they went to their house only to find the front door locked and had to break it to gain access into the apartment only to discover the remains of the three people in the toilet after searching all the rooms.

According to him, it was the alarm raised by them that attracted the neighbours and other occupants of the flats in the building.

One of their neighbours explained that the killers came through the back door then escaped through the front door and took away the key.

The source noted that if not for their friends that were worried about their whereabouts and came looking for them, their corpses would have decomposed inside the toilet.

He said “this is a case of murder, the victims must have been silenced over a failed deal. You know all these young boys and girls are into so many shady deals.

“Only God knows what went wrong between them that they just decided to kill the three of them just like that.

“It was unbelievable when their corpses were brought out by the police and taken to the mortuary. The lovers live together, many people even believed they are a young couple.

“Their killers came through the back door, murdered them and decided to lock up their bodies inside the toilet to decompose.

“The back door was met opened. Their laptops, telephones and other gadgets were still intact inside their flat when some of their friends broke down the front door to enable them to enter their flat.

“We suspect that they were killed by yahoo boys and that means they must have swindled them and they decided to silence them.

“Three of them were killed including the two lovers and one of their friends. Their killers must have escaped through the back door which was met opened.”

The neighbours, however, appealed to the security operatives to unravel those behind the dastardly act and bring them to book, describing their murder as sad and unfortunate.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the death of the three persons including the two lovers.

Odunlami said that their bodies were dumped in the toilet by their killers.

According to her “This is a case of murder and police detectives have commenced an investigation.

