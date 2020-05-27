Two die from COVID-19 in Oyo, 17 discharged

Oyo State has recorded two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to six.

Head of the state COVID-19 task force, Governor Seyi Makinde made this disclosure while giving an update on Wednesday morning.

The two deaths were from the six positive cases reported for Tuesday.

With the six cases, a total of 250 cases are now confirmed in the state.

The breakdown of the six latest cases shows one case recorded from iSON Xperiences and one each from Ibadan South West, Ibadan South East, Surulere, Ido and Egbeda Local Government Areas.

Meanwhile, seventeen confirmed COVID-19 patients have been discharged.

This followed the patients’ receipt of their second negative test results.

So far, 75 cases have been reported discharged in the state.

