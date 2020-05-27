COVID-19: Sokoto discharges two patients, hits 92 discharged

Sokoto State COVID-19 tasks force on Tuesday announced the discharge of an additional two patients from the isolation centre in the state

According to a statement published on the official Twitter handle of the state ministry of health on Tuesday, the state has recorded no additional positive COVID-19 case.

The statement further disclosed that the total number of COVID-19 discharged patients from the various isolation centres across the state since the first case in April.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state stands at 116 out of the total number of 631 tests done so far in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 negative case in the state from the tests conducted so far remains 515, with nothing less than fourteen (14) COVID-19 deaths recorded in the process.

While the state has no pending test expected, the state currently has 10 COVID-19 active cases in all the isolation centres across the state.

