Two die as fire consumes community in Taraba

Over 100 houses and two lives were consumed by fire incident, on Tuesday evening, in the Bandawa Community of Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Hon Binga Taninga, the commissioner for humanitarians affairs Taraba State who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, regretted the development as it happened during the critical period of raining season.

The commissioner said that government delegations were already sent to ascertain the level of destruction for immediate action to ease the plight of the people.

He disclosed that the state ministry for humanitarians affairs and natural disasters are compiling reports of natural disasters that occurred in the state within the year to submit to the federal government for NEMA’s assistance.

Tribune Online reports that the incident was due to the heavy windstorm that destroyed many other residence in some areas in the state.

Mr Mathias Manyi, President Bandawa Community Development Association, while reacting to the incident, described it as unfortunate, mostly as at the time the villagers were set for the farming season.

He expressed fear of impending hunger and other related hardship on the people if immediate action is not taking by both federal and state government.

