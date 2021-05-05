Buhari condemns Benue killings, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the killing of 11 people in Gwer West Local Government of Benue State and the reprisals on innocent people by mobs that blocked roads to unleash terror and violence.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Tuesday, quoted him as saying: “I totally condemn this latest unprovoked violence and counter-attacks on innocent people that had nothing to do with the cause of the violence.”

It said the president also deplored the killing of 19 innocent people in Anambra State by mobs, saying that “in both cases, innocent people were killed though not their fault.”

“Violence on innocent people by anybody and any group is unacceptable and indefensible.

“Hate and bigotry have eaten so deeply and violate the sanctity of life. If we allow this culture of violence to go unchecked, such mobs would destroy law and order,” he says.

The president urged leaders of ethnic and religious groups “to play their own roles constructively in controlling their followers or members, in order to support the government’s efforts for sustainable peace.”

President Buhari cautioned Nigerians against the “temptations of taking the law into their hands in the name of revenge because there are no winners in the cycle of violence, only losers.”

According to the statement, President Buhari sent his commiserations to the families of the bereaved and the governments and people of Benue and Anambra States.

He also commended the police and other law enforcement agencies for their prompt response in averting the escalation of the violence, urging them to put in every effort to apprehend perpetrators of the heinous attacks.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Buhari condemns Benue killings, others

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Buhari condemns Benue killings, others

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…