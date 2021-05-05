Niger gov celebrates with NSGF boss, gov Lalong on his 58th birthday

The Chairman, North Central Governors Forum (NCGF) and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello has felicitated with his Plateau State counterpart and Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF), Mr Simon Bako Lalong on his 58th birthday.

Governor Sani Bello, in a birthday message, described governor Lalong as a complete gentleman, a peacemaker and a bridge-builder.

He added that the celebrant is a team player with outstanding leadership qualities and style.

The governor noted that NSGF chairman since assumption of office, has demonstrated passion through meaningful contributions to develop not only Plateau State but the region, and the entire country which is considered to be legendary.

Governor Sani Bello said “I join other well-meaning Nigerians to congratulate you on your 58th birthday,

saluting your sterling leadership qualities and commitment, to the well-being of the northern region in particular and the country in general without bias or sentiments.

“I pray God to grant you long life, good health and increase your wisdom to continue to provide the needed leadership in our forum,” he stated.

