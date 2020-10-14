Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, endorses #EndSARS, donates bitcoins

Jack Patrick Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, has, on Wednesday night, endorsed the #EndSARS movement by adding his voice and calling for the reform of the police force.

He gave his support by using the #EndSARS hashtag and also called for donation of bitcoin for the campaign.

In the last seven days, there have been sustained calls for the reformation of the Nigeria Police Force and reactions have been massive across the world, with some of the most popular individuals adding their voices to the millions of Nigerians involved in the protest.

