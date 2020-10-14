COVID-19: NCDC confirms 179 new cases, total now 60,834

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 179 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.
The 179 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,834.
The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.
“179 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-116 Anambra-20 FCT-9 Oyo-9 Rivers-9 Delta-3 Nasarawa-3 Edo-2 Kaduna-2 Ogun-2 Plateau-2 Ekiti-1 Osun-1.”
“On the 14th of October 2020, 179 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 60834 cases have been confirmed, 52143 cases have been discharged and 1116 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 179 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (116), Anambra (20), FCT (9), Oyo (9), Rivers (9), Delta (3), Nasarawa (3), Edo (2), Kaduna (2), Ogun (2), Plateau (2), Ekiti (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|20,367
|4,910
|15,253
|204
|FCT
|5,858
|537
|5,242
|79
|Plateau
|3,547
|404
|3,110
|33
|Oyo
|3,324
|730
|2,554
|40
|Rivers
|2,683
|69
|2,555
|59
|Edo
|2,639
|29
|2,503
|107
|Kaduna
|2,522
|68
|2,413
|41
|Ogun
|1,954
|184
|1,742
|28
|Delta
|1,810
|24
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,740
|6
|1,680
|54
|Ondo
|1,652
|31
|1,585
|36
|Enugu
|1,309
|19
|1,269
|21
|Kwara
|1,050
|43
|982
|25
|Ebonyi
|1,044
|4
|1,010
|30
|Osun
|907
|63
|825
|19
|Abia
|898
|18
|872
|8
|Katsina
|896
|1
|871
|24
|Gombe
|883
|111
|747
|25
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|710
|9
|687
|14
|Imo
|585
|12
|561
|12
|Benue
|483
|60
|413
|10
|Nasarawa
|475
|137
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|403
|3
|379
|21
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|325
|4
|315
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|295
|3
|284
|8
|Anambra
|275
|27
|229
|19
|Niger
|269
|12
|245
|12
|Adamawa
|248
|23
|208
|17
|Sokoto
|162
|0
|145
|17
|Taraba
|108
|13
|89
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Yobe
|79
|5
|66
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
