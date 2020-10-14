COVID-19: NCDC confirms 179 new cases, total now 60,834

Latest NewsTop News
By Tribune Online
NCDC confirms 179 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 179 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 179 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,834.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.

179 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-116 Anambra-20 FCT-9 Oyo-9 Rivers-9 Delta-3 Nasarawa-3 Edo-2 Kaduna-2 Ogun-2 Plateau-2 Ekiti-1 Osun-1.”

“On the 14th of October 2020, 179 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 60834 cases have been confirmed, 52143 cases have been discharged and 1116 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 179 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (116), Anambra (20), FCT (9), Oyo (9), Rivers (9), Delta (3), Nasarawa (3), Edo (2), Kaduna (2), Ogun (2), Plateau (2), Ekiti (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,3674,91015,253204
FCT5,8585375,24279
Plateau3,5474043,11033
Oyo3,3247302,55440
Rivers2,683692,55559
Edo2,639292,503107
Kaduna2,522682,41341
Ogun1,9541841,74228
Delta1,810241,73749
Kano1,74061,68054
Ondo1,652311,58536
Enugu1,309191,26921
Kwara1,0504398225
Ebonyi1,04441,01030
Osun9076382519
Abia898188728
Katsina896187124
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710968714
Imo5851256112
Benue4836041310
Nasarawa47513732513
Bayelsa403337921
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti32543156
Akwa Ibom29532848
Anambra2752722919
Niger2691224512
Adamawa2482320817
Sokoto162014517
Taraba10813896
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe795668
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

BREAKING: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.

Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari

Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.

A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…

NCDC confirms 179 new cases, total now 60,834

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

UN speaks on #EndSARS

Latest News

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, endorses #EndSARS, donates bitcoins

Latest News

Adoption of 2014 Conference report panacea to EndSARS protests ― Braithwaite

Latest News

#EndSARS: Armed men fired shots at Osun govt secretariat ― Govt

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More