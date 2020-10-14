COVID-19: NCDC confirms 179 new cases, total now 60,834

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 179 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 179 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,834.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.

“179 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-116 Anambra-20 FCT-9 Oyo-9 Rivers-9 Delta-3 Nasarawa-3 Edo-2 Kaduna-2 Ogun-2 Plateau-2 Ekiti-1 Osun-1.”

“On the 14th of October 2020, 179 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 60834 cases have been confirmed, 52143 cases have been discharged and 1116 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 179 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (116), Anambra (20), FCT (9), Oyo (9), Rivers (9), Delta (3), Nasarawa (3), Edo (2), Kaduna (2), Ogun (2), Plateau (2), Ekiti (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 20,367 4,910 15,253 204 FCT 5,858 537 5,242 79 Plateau 3,547 404 3,110 33 Oyo 3,324 730 2,554 40 Rivers 2,683 69 2,555 59 Edo 2,639 29 2,503 107 Kaduna 2,522 68 2,413 41 Ogun 1,954 184 1,742 28 Delta 1,810 24 1,737 49 Kano 1,740 6 1,680 54 Ondo 1,652 31 1,585 36 Enugu 1,309 19 1,269 21 Kwara 1,050 43 982 25 Ebonyi 1,044 4 1,010 30 Osun 907 63 825 19 Abia 898 18 872 8 Katsina 896 1 871 24 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 710 9 687 14 Imo 585 12 561 12 Benue 483 60 413 10 Nasarawa 475 137 325 13 Bayelsa 403 3 379 21 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Ekiti 325 4 315 6 Akwa Ibom 295 3 284 8 Anambra 275 27 229 19 Niger 269 12 245 12 Adamawa 248 23 208 17 Sokoto 162 0 145 17 Taraba 108 13 89 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 79 5 66 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

