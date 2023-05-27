Former Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta has tasked the incoming administration to maximize the moment of transition to initiate and embrace new ways of making Nigeria a great nation by eschewing all tendencies of ethnic and religious narratives that undermine democratic growth in Nigeria and the continent of Africa.

Kenyatta who addressed dignitaries at the Presidential transition inaugural lecture said the danger of African growth and development.

According to the former President, Three fundamental issues that are weaponized to stunt Africa’s democracy growth. Negative ethnicity and Tribal bigotry or religious economic greed

“At the crux of most of our conflict in our continent, for ethnic or sub-ethnic superiority of one community at the expense of the others or we are propagating divisive narratives that have their origins in religious differences or sectarianism.

“As we sit here today we know for a fact, some of the elements I have raised and present danger for the future of Nigeria.

“The incoming administration has the unique opportunity to use these inflection points to order a peaceful transition to take stock, of what sort of future it wants for the people of this country or the future of Nigeria.

“As Nigeria continue to play on the world stage let the new administration use this moment in time to “embrace a brave new way brave new way of doing things to unleash the full might of this green giant,” Kenyatta stated.

