The commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Echeng Echeng has ordered investigation into a video of a policeman seen at a checkpoint collecting bribes.

Video of the policeman collecting bribe from a commuter has been trending on the Anambra social media space.

Some netizens who commented on the video condemned the brazen and open collection of bribes by the policeman, instead of trying to ensure that the bus driver being extorted was free of criminality.

The reaction of the CP was communicated by the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a trending video of a policeman seen collecting money from motorists plying a road suspected to be within 3-3 area in Onitsha.

The Command wishes to describe this behaviour as unprofessional as he was seen instead of conducting a proper screening on vehicles at the checkpoint but was doing otherwise.

“The video has been sent to the DPO in the area, to identify the officer for internal sanction within the police act.

