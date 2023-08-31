IN a highly impactful inaugural address, the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, unveiled his comprehensive vision for the ministry’s transformation. With an emphasis on security, efficiency, and societal integration, Tunji-Ojo’s promises reflect a deep commitment to fostering positive change. Tunji-Ojo outlined a multifaceted approach to fortifying Nigeria’s security landscape. A central aspect of this plan involves the integration of cutting-edge technology to enhance border security. He stressed the importance of safeguarding all borders, employing technological innovations to complement existing efforts. Addressing the concerns of citizens and the diaspora, Tunji-Ojo pledged to streamline passport procedures. His aim is to eliminate bottlenecks and delays in obtaining passports and visas. This commitment resonates with his vision of a more accessible and respectful approach towards documentation issuance.

The minister, recognising the severity of fire-related disasters, announced his intention to optimise the processes of the Federal Fire Service. Tunji-Ojo promised to address challenges hindering the service’s efficiency, ultimately ensuring swifter response times and more effective disaster management. A central tenet of his agenda involves reforming custodial centres. Tunji-Ojo aims to collaborate with stakeholders to revamp the administration of criminal justice. By decongesting custodial centers and facilitating ex-convicts’ successful reintegration, he envisions these centers becoming transformative institutions that offer hope and second chances. Security remains paramount, as Tunji-Ojo underscored his commitment to enhancing internal security across Nigeria. His proactive strategy focuses on addressing insecurity factors before they escalate, fostering an environment where citizens can live without fear.

The minister expressed concern about the current state of the correctional system, emphasizing the need to break the cycle of recidivism. Tunji-Ojo’s vision entails transforming the system into one that rehabilitates inmates, enabling them to contribute positively to society upon release. Highlighting the urgency of fire safety, Tunji-Ojo lamented the lack of awareness and compliance. He pledged to work towards enacting a new Fire Act, ensuring that fire safety regulations are strictly adhered to, particularly in residential buildings.

Overall, Minister Tunji-Ojo’s promises reflect a holistic approach to strengthening security, streamlining processes and fostering societal integration. His vision envisions a Nigeria where technology, efficiency and compassion converge to create a safer and more harmonious society.

Salako is Publisher, Triangle News

