TUC berates education minister, Adamu Adamu for walking out on Nigerian students 

By Christian Appolos 
Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria has described as impunity the staged walkout by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu during a discussion with the delegation of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)

TUC in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Quadri Olaley, said it ridiculous that the Minister, a public officer rather than listen to their plight and strive to intervene, walked out.

The statement in full said;  “TUC under the leadership of Comrade Quadri Olaleye vehemently frowns at the level of condescending attitude exhibited by the Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu, by walking out of the discussion held with the representatives of the Nigerian students NANS, while protesting the continued face-off between the government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, who have paralyzed academic activities in the nation’s universities.

“We find it ridiculous that the Minister, a public officer rather than listen to their plight and strive to intervene, walked out. This act  in our opinion seems discriminatory of some sorts, amidst finding solution to resolve the Federal Government – ASUU impasse, which requires to be redressed immediately.

“Mallam Adamu should be reminded that peaceful protest is a fundamental human right, most especially for students whose academic calendar continues to be distorted as a result of the multiple recurring strikes, occasioned by governments non-honoring of agreements.

“We wish to stress unequivocally that we are together with the University lecturers and their students in this struggle.

“Everything must be done to dispense with this impasse within two weeks, to avoid a situation where the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria will embark on a solidarity strike with the University Teachers and their Students.

“Government must engage ASUU in constructive negotiations to find lasting solution to their complaints without further delay.”

