Getting Ondo seaport approved, turning Ore to major industrial hub my priority, says Senatorial aspirant

Ondo South senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Boye Oyewumi, has promised to facilitate more investment to the senatorial district if given the opportunity to represent the people at the Senate come 2023.

The aspirant, who is also the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), stated this on Monday when he visited stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Oyewumi said that getting the Ondo Deep Seaport approved as well as lobbying local and international investors and relevant government agencies to turn Ore to a globally recognised industrial town are his major priorities for seeking the Senate seat to represent the people of Ondo South in the National Assembly.

While appreciating the reception by the stakeholders and members of the party in the local government area, Oyewumi explained that his decision to seek the senatorial position was borne out of his desire to serve the people.

Oyewumi, who bemoaned the slow pace of development in the region, said the senatorial district is far too rich in terms of mineral and natural resources to be as underdeveloped as it is presently.

“My passion to serve, coupled with my credentials and ability to deliver, spurred the Ondo State governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to saddle me with the duty of driving more industrial development to the State which has earned us many success stories as a state.

“What we have achieved in terms of industrial development with ONDIPA can be sustained and consolidated if I am given the opportunity to represent our people at the Senate,” he said.

He added that he is passionate about the industrial growth and development of the region as he believes that the sector holds the key to opening up the senatorial district for more economic growth which will in turn change positively, the standard of living of the people and that of generations to come.

According to him: “Lagos is what it is today because of its port and that is what we are trying to do in Ondo State. It is to our advantage that the port in Ondo is located in our Senatorial District.

“Ondo is the fifth richest state in oil and gas deposits in Nigeria but we have very little to show for it. Our senatorial district lacks good roads, hospitals and schools; the state government can only try but our elected representatives need to bridge this gap at the federal level and that is what I am going to do.”

Oyewumi also presented his plan to make sure that youths in the senatorial district are offered the best of academic development through qualitative education as this will make them suitable for great employment opportunities.

“There are jobs out there for our youths to take, however we have to make sure that our youths are qualified for these jobs.

“I have been in the party for years, I have carried the political handbag, gathered the much needed experience in governance and administration while also staying a loyal and committed party member. I am here to seek your support because I know with your backing, we can achieve so much,” he added.