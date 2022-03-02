FG begins training of 50 unemployed graduates in Imo

The Federal Government has commenced training of 50 unemployed graduates on viable skills for innovative businesses that make for self-reliance.

Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo said this Wednesday in Owerri while inaugurating the Directorate’s Enterprise and Finance Counseling Clinic.

Nuhu-Fikpo, who was represented by the NDE Coordinator in Imo, Mrs Ngozi Ihenacho, said that the clinic was aimed at increasing the enterprise establishment potentials of the trainees.

He said that the training was specifically targeted at the 17 southern states of the federation including states of the South-East, South-South and South-West geo-political zones.

He added that the five-day training, conducted by NDE’s Department of Small Scale Enterprises, would capture a total of 850 persons, 50 persons from each of the target states.

He called on the trainees to take advantage of the opportunity to arm themselves with skills capable of making them self-employed and establishing them as employers of labour.

He insisted the commitment of the Federal Government in helping unemployed graduates in the country, with a view to making them come to terms with the realities of the labour market towards encouraging them to opt for self-employment.

He said:” We will help you to choose the type of business that fits your interests, skills and competencies with a view to properly conceptualising your chosen businesses into feasible business ideas”.

Speaking, the Directorate’s Director of SSE, Mr Sunday Apakasa, urged participants to carefully interface with resource persons who would mentor them on the production of feasible business plans that could be funded by financial institutions.

Apakasa, represented by Mrs Ramatu Usman, a senior staff of the Department, added that the participants would be linked with relevant stakeholders who have the wherewithal to assist them in funding their viable projects.

Also, a successful loan beneficiary of the NDE, Mr Basil Akobundu admonished the participants to take the training seriously adding that the Directorate had the capacity to impact the lives of Nigerians as proven in his case.

Akobundu, who has grown to become the Managing Director of Basicon Construction Limited thanked the NDE for aiding his growth and promised to extend a helping hand to aspiring entrepreneurs.

One of the participants, Mrs Ozioma Ugboma thanked the NDE for organising the enterprise clinic and pledged full commitment to the training and making the best use of the skills in the long run.