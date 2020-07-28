Trump launches fresh bid to secure tax returns

World NewsLatest News
By Tribune Online
disinfectant, coronavirus
Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday launched a fresh legal bid to stop a New York district attorney from obtaining his tax returns.

The move came barely three weeks after the country’s Supreme Court tax ruled that the prosecutor could subpoena his tax returns and other financial records.

In a 7-2 ruling on July 9, the apex court said the president was not “absolutely immune” from state criminal investigation.

However, the court came short of granting the Manhattan District Attorney’s request to directly access the president’s financial records.

Rather, it threw the case back to a lower court where it said the president could try to fight the subpoenas.

Trump’s lawyers argue in the amended complaint filed in a Federal Court in Manhattan, that the subpoena was “wildly overbroad,” issued in “bad faith” and “amounts to harassment.”

They are asking the court to declare the subpoena “invalid and unenforceable”, and restrain the Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance, from “taking any action to enforce” it.

The president’s application is also asking the court to block Trump’s accounting firm from turning over information to the prosecutor.

Vance launched the probe after reports emerged that Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid adult film star, Stormy Daniels, $130,000 dollar (N49.5 million) for her silence about sleeping with the president.

The payment was allegedly made before Trump’s election in 2016, an allegation the president denies.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 40,532 as 555 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story
The dust is yet to settle over claim and counterclaim on the list of lawmakers in the eighth and previous assemblies who benefitted from contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission  (NDDC) as the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) claims the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs actually listed the names of the..Canadian PM. Read Full Story
Now, if the seller does not sell, what shall the buyer buy? Fear of death and disease has emptied the entertainment shelf of life everywhere. It is worse in Nigeria. There is nothing new on DSTV again to kill boredom and entertain us. No movie. No sports. What is shown as football is just a mimic of the real thing… Canadian PM Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

COVID-19: Trump sends 1,000 ventilators to Nigeria

Top News

US announces approval of chloroquine for treatment of coronavirus

Latest News

Trump impeachment trial to begin next Tuesday ― Senate chief

Latest News

‘Doesn’t really matter’ if there was an imminent threat from…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More