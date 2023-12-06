President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he may have skipped mounting a 2024 re-election bid if he were not facing Donald Trump because the Republican poses a unique threat to the United States.

“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” Biden said at a fundraising event for his 2024 campaign outside of Boston. “We cannot let him win.”

Biden’s striking self-assessment comes as even staunch Democratic voters express concerns about the president’s age. The Democrat turned 81 years old last month and is already the eldest Oval Office occupant in history.

“Somebody gave him a talking point they thought would sound good,” Trump, who was president from 2017 to 2021, said at a Fox News town hall on Tuesday.

Biden, seeking a second four-year term in next year’s election, later told reporters at the White House that he would not drop out of the race.

“No, not now,” Biden said when asked if he would consider stepping aside if Trump, 77, stopped seeking his second term. “Look, he is running, and I have to run.”

Asked if he would have run were Trump not in the race, Biden said, “I expect so.”

It would be recalled that during his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden often mentioned that his decision to run was due in part to then-President Trump’s handling of issues, including a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Now, Biden faces limited competition for his party’s nomination and is again positioning Trump as a danger to democracy itself.

Trump, who faces criminal charges over his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss, has painted Biden as a dangerous autocrat.

Recent polling has shown the Republican frontrunner leading Biden in hypothetical matchups in key swing states and on the national level.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE