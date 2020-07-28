Canadian PM to appear before parliamentary committee over $674m grant programme

Latest NewsWorld News
By Tribune Online
Canadian PM
Canadian PM

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will appear before a parliamentary committee on July 30, over a government’s $674 million dollar (N256.7 billion) student grant programme.

Specifically, Trudeau will answer questions on the government’s decision to pick a charity linked to his family to implement the $674 million dollar (N256.7 billion) programme.

In a statement on July 27, the Finance Committee of the House of Commons, said the prime minister would appear before it at 3 p.m. on July 30.

It said his Chief of Staff, Katie Telford, would join him at 4:15 p.m.

According to local media reports, it is rare for prime ministers to testify before parliamentary committees in the North American country.

The last time it happened was in 2006 when the then Prime Minister Stephen Harper, appeared at 1 p.m. to speak about Senate reform, reports the National Post.

The statement said Trudeau’s scheduled testimony followed his investigation for possible conflict of interest in the programme.

This is the third ethics probe he has faced in three years, according to the paper.

The prime minister has reportedly already apologised publicly for participating in the Cabinet decision to pick WE Charity Canada to manage the grant programme.

The organisation is said to have backed out shortly after the programme was announced.

Canada’s ethics commissioner launched the investigation after WE Charity disclosed that it had paid Trudeau’s mother, Margaret, $250,000 Canadian dollars (N72.6 million) in speaking fees in recent years.

The charity said it also paid the prime minister’s brother, Alexandre, about 32,000 Canadian dollars (N9.2 million).

Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, have regularly participated in WE Charity events, according to the report, while Sophie hosts a podcast on the organisation’s website.

The Minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, has also apologised for taking part in the same Cabinet vote because one of his daughters works at WE Charity, according to National Post.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 40,532 as 555 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story
The dust is yet to settle over claim and counterclaim on the list of lawmakers in the eighth and previous assemblies who benefitted from contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission  (NDDC) as the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) claims the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs actually listed the names of the..Canadian PM. Read Full Story
Now, if the seller does not sell, what shall the buyer buy? Fear of death and disease has emptied the entertainment shelf of life everywhere. It is worse in Nigeria. There is nothing new on DSTV again to kill boredom and entertain us. No movie. No sports. What is shown as football is just a mimic of the real thing… Canadian PM Read Full Story
SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has denied media reports that the commission under him misappropriated the sum of N329 billion recovered for the Nigerian National Petroleum  Corporation (NNPC). Magu denied what he termed… Canadian PM Read Full Story
GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State says his administration has expended over N3 billion to contain the spread of COVID-19, but that such feat was achieved without commensurate support from the Federal Government in spite of billions of cash donated by individuals, corporate bodies, local and… Read Full Story
THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned that Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) in the non-interest intervention programmesthat engage in diversion of funds risk a penalty at its maximum financing rate at the time of the infraction and such (PFIs)Read Full Story
The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mr Taiwo Adisa, has asked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, to rise above cheap politics in his criticisms of the state’s Prosperity Bond unveiled last Wednesday… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
World News

Trump launches fresh bid to secure tax returns

Latest News

North-East, South-West get highest allocation in N162.5bn 2020 SUKUK funds for road…

Latest News

NDDC: Reps committee To Probe Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Imo, caucus lawmakers

Latest News

AfDB: Finally, review panel exonerates Adesina

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More