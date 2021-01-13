Trump impeached for ‘inciting’ US Capitol riot

The US House of Representatives has impeached President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” at last week’s Capitol riot, BBC reports.

Ten Republicans sided with Democrats to impeach the president by 232-197.

He is the first president in US history to be impeached twice, or charged with crimes by Congress.

Mr Trump, a Republican, will now face a trial in the Senate, where if convicted he could face being barred from ever holding office again.

But Mr Trump will not have to quit the White House before his term in office ends in one week because the Senate will not reconvene in time.

Mr Trump will leave office on 20 January, following his election defeat last November to Democrat Joe Biden.

The Democratic-controlled House voted after several hours of impassioned debate on Wednesday.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 9,833 COVID-19 Cases In Seven Days – Highest Weekly Record

Last week, Nigeria surpassed its existing highest weekly record of COVID-19 infections by recording over 9,800 cases in seven days.

Tribune Online analysis shows that between January 3 and 9, Nigeria recorded 9,833 cases, a sharp increase from the 5,681 cases recorded in the previous week – December 27, 2020, and January 2, 2021…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Trump impeached for ‘inciting’ US Capitol riot