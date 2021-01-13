LandWey set to open Lagos first wellness, polo city

Landwey is set to open Nigeria’s first-ever wellness and polo city called ‘Isimi Lagos’, assuring future residents of absolute peace of mind.

This was contained in a statement by the Managing Director of Landwey, Mr Olawale Ayilara, made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

Ayilara, who revealed that the launching of the city would be performed in Epe on April 3, 2021, noted that the city would offer a range of amenities.

He added that with ‘Isimi Lagos’, the organisation was set to take ‘wellness’ to an astronomical new level.

According to him, the idyll of the city is punctuated by an all-natural lake, which he said could be used for everything from kayaking to family picnics, saying nothing beats the picturesque scenery of the city.

“Families will enjoy outdoor activities like being able to pick their fruits and vegetable from the farm, while the zoo is a unique feature within the ranch that is guaranteed to be the children’s favourite.

“The city would adopt unorthodox means of commute; providing eco-friendly means of transportation such as hybrid electric vehicles and bicycles and wide road networks,” Ayilara said.

The city, according to Ayilara, is also ideal for sports lovers, particularly golfers, adding that aside from high-speed internet and uninterrupted power, the serenity of ‘Isimi Lagos’ makes it a perfect place to harness intellectual capacity.

