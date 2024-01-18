No fewer than nine kidnap victims who were abducted last Thursday along the Otukpa/Enugu road have been rescued by Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).

Some gunmen were reported to have abducted passengers in a commercial vehicle along Otukpa/Enugu federal highway last Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Force Commander of OPWS Major General Sunday Igbinowanhia stated this in a Thursday chat with newsmen in Makurdi.

The commander said that troops in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, and the Benue State Community Volunteer Guard worked on intelligence reports provided by residents.

According to the commander, “On January 16, 2024, troops of section 6 Operation Whirl Stroke in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force and the Benue State Community Volunteer Guard acting on credible intelligence, stormed the hideout of suspected kidnappers at Owukpa Forest in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

“The raid operation was premised on the kidnap of passengers transiting in a commercial bus along Otukpa – Enugu Road on 11 January 2024.”

He said that nine passengers, comprising eight females and one male passenger were rescued and two suspected kidnappers were arrested during the operation.

The rescued kidnap victims have been allowed to proceed to their respective destinations.

Items recovered at the scene include one AK 47 Rifle and 10 mobile phones.

General Igbinowanhia appreciated the locals for providing the information that led to the discovery of the hideout of the kidnappers and the subsequent rescue of the victims and urged the people in areas of operation; Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states to continue to make use of the emergency numbers provided by the command to provide credible information to OPWS.

The arrested suspects and all items recovered during the raid were said to have been handed over to the police for further action.

