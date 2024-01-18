The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has got permission from the High Court in Abuja to travel outside the Federal Capital Territory Abuja but not outside the country.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court granted this permission upon request by Emefiele’s lawyer for variation of terms of his bail conditions which had earlier restricted his movement to FCT.

The Counsel of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN however did not protest the permission as granted by the high court.

According to Oyedepo, Emefiele wrote an undertaking that he would remain in the country if his plea was granted.

However, the charge against the former governor of the CBN has been revised from six counts to 20 counts.

The amended charges against Emefiele now include criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, procurement fraud and conspiracy to commit felony.

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory High Court had adjourned the alleged procurement fraud suit against former Central Bank of Nigeria’s Governor, Godwin Emefiele to today, January 18, 2024.

The judge, Justice Hamza Muazu pronounced that Emefiele provides bail sum of N300 million and two sureties in like sum.

The judge noted that the sureties must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama district in Abuja.

Emefiele, was released from the Kuje Correctional Centre after meeting his N300 million bail condition on 22nd of December, 2024.