Troops neutralize five bandits as one volunteer guard killed in Benue

Five bandits were neutralized by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke at Untange Council Ward in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State between Tuesday and Thursday.

Lt. Col. Paul Hemba retd. security adviser to governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in his office in Makurdi.

He said that bandits also killed a member of a volunteer guard who was on patrol during the period.

Hemba further said that many herdsmen camps were also razed down during an operation within the Katsina-Ala axis.

According to the security adviser, the first incidence occurred on Tuesday when some bandits invaded Untange ward in Katsina-Ala local government, adding that the combined team of OPWS and community volunteer guards on patrol repelled them.

He said, “The next day one of the community volunteer guards who were on patrol was cornered and killed by bandits in a reprisal attack and troops began to counter them and were able to neutralize three of them.





He added that two of the bandits were killed on Thursday around 4:00 pm by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke.

“In all, five bandits were killed by troops while bandits killed one volunteer guard who was on patrol of the area.

Hemba regretted that the local bandits now form an alliance with herdsmen within the area to unleash terror on villagers.

He however said that with the efforts of the state government and security agencies, crime had reduced in Katsina-Ala axis.

As a result of the development, Hemba said that the state government may soon relax the embargo placed on the use of motorcycles and Toyota Corolla popularly known as duck yanch in the axis.

