FG inaugurates 10-man management committee for NBBF today in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will today inaugurate a 10-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) to manage the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF). The committee will be inaugurated by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, at package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The inauguration is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the withdrawal of Nigerian basketball teams from International competitions for two years. Tribune Sports report that the withdrawal was a result of the lingering crisis in the NBBF in the last five years leading to factional leadership.

A statement signed by the ministry’s Director, Press and Press Relations, Mohammed Manga, confirmed the inauguration.

“Arrangements have been concluded to inaugurate the IMC on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package ‘B’ Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. The event is to be preceded by an exhibition match between two schools from FCT.

“On inauguration, the committee is expected to commence a youth basketball league and domestic league to help in nurturing home-based players so that we will have a reservoir of players that will represent the country in international events after the period of withdrawal.”

“This will set the ball rolling, by creating opportunities for our local players to have regular competitions at home thereby elevating their status to getting scholarships to universities all over the world and clubs to play and better their living standard which will also have positive effects on the economy of Nigeria.”





The members of the committee are Henry Nzekwu (chairman), Udon Ubon Humapwa, Frank Jitubhoh, Prof. Adamu Ahmed, Peter Nelson, Group Captain Rahinatu Garba, Aderemi Adewunmi, Oluchi Nzekwe and Sani Adio (SAN).

