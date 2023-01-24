Troops kill Boko Haram fighters, recover weapons in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai North-East fighting Boko Haram have eliminated an undisclosed number of the Boko Haram terrorists in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the terrorists staged an ambush on troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade of Operation Hadin Kai and were overwhelmed by bombardments from ground and air troops.

“In sustain Operation to clear the North-East of terrorism, gallant troops of 25 Task Force Brigade of Operation Hadin Kai with close Air support on Monday 23 January 2023 have again several ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists following the terrorists failed ambush 9n troops on Damboa Maiduguri Road in Borno State.

“Troops also recovered MRAP, Motorcycles, Weapons, Medical Suppliers among others”.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commended the troops for their gallantry and urged then not to relent until terrorism and other criminalities are brought to an end in the North-East region”.

“The troops also greatly appreciate the locals and well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers and support that have contributed to the successes being recorded in the war against the terrorists in the North East,” the statement added.

