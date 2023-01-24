Breaking: Federal High Court dismisses PDP, Jibrin Barde’s case against Gombe Governor

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out the case instituted before it by the PDP Governorship Candidate in

Latest News
By Ishola Michael - Gombe

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out the case instituted before it by the PDP Governorship Candidate in Gombe, Mohammed Jibrin Barde against Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, INEC and 2 others.

Ruling in the case, “PDP AND 2 ORS VS INEC & 2 ORS SUIT NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/1301/2022, the federal high declined jurisdiction and held that neither the PDP nor the 2nd Defendant; Muhammed Jibrin Barde can sue the Governor or INEC since they were not aspirants in the APC primaries that produced Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya. Case struck out!”

Details later…

