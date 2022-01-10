Troops foil attack, kill five terrorists in Kaduna

The military authorities have informed the Kaduna State Government that troops foiled an attack and killed five terrorists in Kwanan Bataro, Giwa local government area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Monday.

According to the operational feedback, “the troops who were conducting clearance patrols in Giwa LGA received credible intelligence of terrorists’ movement towards Fatika town.

“The troops then mobilised to Marke and Ruheya in response. However, the outlaws were sighted and attempted to escape the advancing forces.

“The troops however cut off their escape route at Kwanan Bataro, and engaged them in a firefight, during which five of the terrorists were neutralized. The troops returned to base after clearing the area.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed satisfaction at the operational feedback and commended the troops for their proactive and sharp response to the intelligence received.

“He encouraged them to keep up the intensity in the ongoing offensives against terrorists in the area.

“Security forces are sustaining monitoring and patrols in the general area,” the statement declared.

