Insecurity: Troops kill terrorists, rescue kidnap victims, recover weapons

The military high Command on Friday reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity and protect citizens from any threats with the ongoing operations at the various theaters across the country against insurgency activities

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Friday on the weekly report of the ongoing military operations against insurgency activities as of May 2nd this year by the Director of Media Operations, Major Gen Markus Kanye.

According to him, the operations led to the neutralisation of key insurgent leaders, destruction of several terrorists’ camps as well as rescue of kidnapped victims and rehabilitation of civilians affected by the conflict.

He said, “as part of our mandate, we have launched several key operations aimed at combating insurgency, terrorism, and other forms of criminal activities that threaten our communities.

“These operations are strategically designed and executed to ensure the safety of our people and the restoration of peace in affected regions.

“Accordingly, I am pleased to report significant progress in our operations, which include neutralisation of key insurgent leaders, destruction of several terrorists’ camps as well as rescue of kidnapped victims and rehabilitation of civilians affected by the conflict.”

He explained that the gallant troops have shown remarkable courage and professionalism in the face of adversity with the collaborating closely with local and international partners to enhance intelligence-sharing and operational effectiveness.

Kanye added that the cooperation of local communities had also been invaluable in the intelligence-gathering efforts.

He said, “in the preceding week, our gallant troops neutralised scores of terrorists, while others were apprehended. Troops also captured 18 perpetrators of oil theft in the anti-crude oil theft operation and rescued some kidnapped hostages.”

He explained that in the period under review, the Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth over N168,707,857.00only

Kanye said, “The breakdown indicates: 86,490 litres of stolen crude oil, 72,821 litres of illegally refined AGO and 2,650 litres of PMS.

“Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 72 crude oil cooking ovens, 41 dugout pits, 13 boats, 2 speedboats, 29 storage tanks, 47 drums and 22 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include, pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and 7 vehicles.

“Additionally, troops recovered large quantities of various arms, such as automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally made firearms, and improvised explosive devices. Also, a sizable stash of live cartridges and some assorted ammunition were recovered.

“During the week in focus, troops of Operation HADIN KAI recorded the following successes surrender of ISWAP/JAS Terrorists. On 23 – 30 April 2025, scores of terrorists comprising adult males and females as well as children surrendered to troops as operational tempo heightens up during the week.”

He stated that between 25 – 30 April 2025, troops while conducting offensive operations made contact with criminals in Ahoada South and Ahoada West LGAs of Rivers State as well as Warri South and Ekot Ekpene LGAs of Delta and Akwa Ibom States.

He said that during the operations, troops arrested 8 criminals and recovered a truck containing natural gas and that similarly, on 25 and 26 April 2025 troops, acting on credible intelligence, arrested 6 suspected vandals/kidnapers in Onelga and Yebagoa LGAs of Rivers and Bayelsa States as well as Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State.

He further explained that the troops of Operation UDO KA have sustained offensive operations during the period under review:

According to him between 25 – 29 April 2025, troops while conducting offensive operations, made contact with terrorists in Aguta, Ihiala and awka South LGAs of Anambra State as well as Igbo-Eze South LGA of Enugu State.

He stated that during the operations, troops arrested 4 extremists and rescued 4 kidnapped victims. Items recovered from them includes; arms and some Improvised Explosive Devices making materials.

Kanye added that similarly, on 25 – 29 April 2025 troops, acting on credible intelligence, arrested 4 suspected criminals in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State as well as Ohafia and Ihiala LGAs of Abia and Anambra States respectively. Arested suspect were handed over to appropriate authority for further action.

He reaffirmed that the Armed Forces would continue to be guided by clear objectives: to safeguard national security, support our allies, and maintain regional stability.