Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Operation Hakorin Damisa IV have arrested 54 criminal suspects in connection with kidnapping, farm destruction, armed robbery, gunrunning, and illicit drug trafficking, amongst others, within their joint operational areas, which cover Plateau, Bauchi, and Kaduna States.

The OPSH, in a statement signed by its Media Information Officer, Oya James, said the

Troops, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police and local hunters, neutralised five suspected kidnappers at Tahuwa community and recovered three AK-47 rifles, one SMG rifle, and 105 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

It added that the troops also carried out a sting operation across Plateau and Kaduna States, during which three kidnappers were arrested and a suspected bandit, Dauda Tahiru, was also arrested in connection with the last attack at Heipang village in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

The statement further depicted that the

Troops tracked down and arrested a notorious gunrunner, Da Nyam, and one other at the Kwang and Kafanchan communities of Jos South and Jamaa LGAs of Plateau and Kaduna States.

“During the operation, troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, 55 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one DICON-graded AK 47 rifle with registration number 563706042, and one magazine. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation.

“Troops also conducted clearance operations at Alaghom village/Maijuju forest, Anguware hills, and Fofur general areas in Mangu Local Government Area and recovered one motorcycle and one AK 47 rifle loaded with rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

OPSH also handed over suspects and recovered a truckload of vandalised railway slippers to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Plateau State Command for further action”.

The OPSH also disclosed that troops thwarted a criminal attack around Rokwat and Mararaban Kantoma villages in Barkin Ladi LGA and also contained a reprisal attack in Ruga Fulani at Danhausa village.

It also rescued kidnapped victims Alhaji Buba Musa, Friday Luka, Joy Sunday, Marachi Chimeze, and a pregnant woman at Munguna, Kuba, Kagoro, and Igai villages in Plateau and Kaduna States, respectively.

In the same vein, troops apprehended Mr Ibrahim Mohammed for car theft at Kamuru village in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State and recovered 11 empty cases and rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition while responding to a kidnapping incident at Angware village in Jos East, Plateau State.

A total of 54 arrests were made, 6 kidnappers were neutralised, 7 victims were rescued from kidnappers, 2 gunrunners were arrested, and 2 attacks on vulnerable communities were deterred within the period while responding promptly to a total of 13 distress calls.





The Commander OPSH, Major General AE Abubakar, thanked the people of Plateau, Bauchi, and Southern Kaduna for the cooperation so far enjoyed and urged citizens to continually provide actionable information to troops as they work tirelessly and professionally to get rid of all criminal elements operating within these communities.

