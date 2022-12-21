Tricycle operators attack LASTMA officials at Ojota

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said some of its officials were attacked with dangerous weapons while on official duties at Ojota by members of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN).

LASTMA made this known in a statement issued by the Director, of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Agency, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, saying that the officers were attacked with dangerous weapons, including cutlasses, iron, broken bottles, local charms, and had to abandon their duty posts after one of them was seriously injured.

According to the statement, the said officer, Oguntimehin Ajibola, was injured in his left eye with broken bottles by the attackers and is currently on admission at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

It said preliminary investigation revealed that members of the Tricycle (Keke) Owners Association, Ojota Branch, numbering about 20, had attacked the officers after they were informed that the Toyota Camry FKJ 161 HB of their newly elected Chairman (Ojota Branch) known as ‘Henro’ was detained for illegal diversion by LASTMA Officials at Ojota.

The General Manager of the Agency, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, has, however, confirmed that the matter had been reported at Area ‘H’ Command of the Nigeria Police, Ogudu, saying efforts were on to identify and arrest all those who took part in the unwarranted attack.

“We are searching for the attackers with information gathered so far by our intelligence unit. We will ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he stated.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE