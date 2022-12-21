Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 1119 personnel to churches, recreational facilities

Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed a total of 1,119 Officers and men drawn from the tactical teams especially the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Special Female Squad, (SFS), Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU), agro rangers among others to be on the ground to monitor the situation in and around the state.

The command also assured residents of the state of hitch-free Christmas and New year celebrations charging officers to ensure full protection of lives and properties and warned against vandalization of critical national assets, illegal storage of petroleum products and disaster management team.

The command also promised to deploy its full strength during the festive period towards ensuring a safe Christmas and new year celebration in the state before, during and after the celebration.

According to a press release by the Command PRO, DSC Ibrahim Abubakar Gabdo, the State Commandant, Ameh Edo James while addressing the management and staff stated that, the command will deploy its intelligence, SFS, Agro-rangers, RRS, CTS for the period in order to ensure the provision of adequate security in all worship centres, recreational centres and mostly, government properties alongside other security agencies across the state.

The Commandant added that the command will deploy a full-strength capacity of staff across the 20 local governments in the state.

In the area of disaster management, he said that the command will deploy its ambulance to assist in monitoring disaster issues and emergencies before, during and after the celebration.

More so, he assured the people of Bauchi state of his continuous deployment of NSCDC personnel across worship places, motor parks, and recreational parks across the state.

He also assured of the corp’s continuous synergy and collaboration with other security agencies in the state to achieve the said goals of protecting life and properties without any problem.

